Vetiver oil is obtained from the vetiver plant and is also referred to as “khus”. It emits a heavy fragrance, more likely an earthy one and has several advantages. It belongs to the poaceae family and is a perennial plant. Typically it is cultivated in all tropical regions on a wide scale.

The global vetiver oil market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. The growth of the vetiver oil market is impacted by many factors. To name a few, the rising pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, perfume industry, growing awareness of the benefits of using vetiver oil, higher disposable income of people who can afford to use spend on cosmetics and on organic or natural medications and so on.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=114

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region shows average growth considering the global vetiver oil market. However, Europe seems to be the most lucrative region among other regions.

The global vetiver oil market is segmented into source type, form type, application and distribution channel. The research report by Fact.MR on global vetiver oil focuses on these segments and their sub segments and their growth and adoption in different regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Market Taxonomy

Source Type Form Type Application Distribution Channel Natural Absolute Therapeutics Modern Trade Organic Concentrates Aromatherapy Franchise Outlets Blends Food and beverages Specialty Stores Cosmetics Online Toiletries Fragrances Cleaning and home Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Consumption of Vetiver Oil to Rise in Consumer Market, Especially in Europe

Europe remains the benchmark of consumption of vetiver oil owing to the growth of pharmaceutical industry and perfume industry in this region. Moreover, higher disposable income and luxury lifestyle in the developed regions in Europe contribute to the higher adoption of cosmetic products and medical products in which vetiver oil is used. The end use industry grows strong in Europe thereby increasing the use of vetiver oil in different applications.

The European region seems to be lucrative considering all the segments and sub segments in the global vetiver oil market. Even though the adoption rate of vetiver oil in APEJ region is growing at good pace, Europe stays the most dominating region throughout the forecasted period.

Vetiver Oil Source Type, Organic to Show Higher Growth Rate

The organic sub segment of the source type in vetiver oil market shows a higher growth rate throughout the forecasted period and gains high Base Point Share (BPS) value during the period of forecast whereas the natural sub segment loses Base Point Share during this period. However, the absolute dollar opportunity of natural sub segment is comparatively higher than the organic sub segment, and so is the overall revenue market share. Europe is the most lucrative region for the vetiver oil by form type and is expected to grow at a higher pace till 2022.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected]https://www.factmr.com/checkout/114/S

The growth of vetiver oil market is influenced by several factors. Mainly the benefits of vetiver oil have increased the diameter of the awareness of the product and is becoming famous globally. Vetiver oil is highly found in end use applications such as perfumes, toiletries, cosmetics, and many more. Moreover, they have their use in the pharmaceutical industry wherein they are used in production of several medicines to cure skin diseases, treat insomnia, sleep disorders etc.

The growth in adoption of vetiver oil has been on the rise owing to these end user sectors and their significant growth in the recent years. According to expert opinions and market observers, this growth will further increase in the forecasted period. The supply and demand side sectors also affect the growth of the vetiver oil. Tropical regions show higher cultivation of the vetiver plant and higher production of vetiver oil.

Online Sub Segment Out Paces all Other Distribution Channel Sub Segments

Modern trade, franchise outlets and specialty stores are outpaced by the online sub segment in the distribution channel segment of the global vetiver oil market. The online segment, however, has comparatively lower absolute dollar opportunity as compared to other sub segments.

The modern trade sub segment reflects a moderate CAGR, close to yet lower than the online sub segment, but shows a relatively higher absolute dollar opportunity and a higher revenue share among the other sub segments. The online distribution channel is upcoming and in the coming years it is more likely to get a grip in the global vetiver oil market.

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=114

Competition Tracking

The report has projected that companies such as Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Bontoux S.A.S, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Aromaaz International, Biolandes, Greenleaf Extractions Private Limited, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Synthite Industries Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Green Fields Oil Factory, and IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc will remain active in global expansion of vetiver oil market through 2022.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.

Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates