Global smart city kiosk market is anticipated to raise in the forecasted period, in 2018 market size of the smart city kiosk was XX million and in 2027 is expected to reach at XX million with CAGR of XX%. The smart city kiosk is a touchscreen enabled with PCs embedded, in a smart city kiosk are usually placed in movie theatres, parking lots and at airports. The kiosks connect various devices for delivering services such as connectivity, security and transit in the city. Development of infrastructure for connecting everything in the smart city with the kiosks and advancement in the self-service technology are the key trends in the smart city kiosk market.

Market Dynamics:

The smart city kiosk systems increase the public safety by delivering info to users about immediate incident or accident; also it helps the citizens to associate with emergency services. Also, merchants in the smart city kiosk market are focusing on improving the security of kiosk by keeping the information on the server as it rather than on the device and deploying each device with a unique password so that hackers could not access others kiosks. These factors are motivating the development of the smart city kiosks market. High development cost and cyber threats such hacking of the data and malware attacks are the major restraining factors to the adoption of smart city kiosks.

Market Players:

Smart city kiosk market is very competitive, the leading players in the market are Intel Smart City Media, Corporation, Soofa, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Ferrograph Ltd., Smart City Holdings, LLC, Smartlink Holdings Limited, CIVIQ Smartscapes LLC and OLEA kiosks Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The smart city kiosk market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, end users and regions. On the basis of component, the smart city kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further, the smart city kiosk market can be segmented into integrated display solution and standalone smart city kiosk. Moreover, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitality, BFSI, retail, entertainment, transport, education, ticketing, and other.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Latin America, Middle East &amp; Africa and Europe. It is expected that North America is projected to be a major region in the market for smart city kiosk as key vendors such as Smart City Media, Intel Corporation and CIVIQ Smartscapes LLC are based in North America.

 

