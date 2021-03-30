Fort Collins, Colorado: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Geospatial Imagery Analytics market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market was valued at 6.39 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD49.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.62% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Fugro N.V.

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Harris Corporation

Google

Hexagon AB

KeyW Corporation

DigitalGlobe

UrtheCast Corporation

Trimble

Planet Labs