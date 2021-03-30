Fort Collins, Colorado: Fluorosurfactants Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Fluorosurfactants market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Fluorosurfactants market was valued at 546.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD1073.39 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Fluorosurfactants market was valued at 546.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD1073.39 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M Company

The Chemours Company

Merck KGaa

Asahi Glass Co

Tyco International PLC

DIC Corporation

Omnova Solution

Pilot Chemical Company

Innovative Chemical Technologies