Digital Insurance Platform Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Tata Consultancy Services

Mar 30, 2021

Digital insurance platform is a specially designed tool that is utilized for easing the process of issuing insurance to individuals or enterprise by using new technologies. The digital insurance platform allows the organizations to provide tailored products to their customers according to their needs and thus facilitate in providing improved customer experience. Digital insurance platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers and aggregators.

Key Benefits-

  • To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Digital Insurance Platform Market
  •  To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The digital insurance platform market is experiencing a high demand as the insurance companies are adopting new technologies in order to provide a better customer experience. Further, the increase in adoption of new technologies by insurers and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions are the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the solution and need for technical assistance is anticipated to hinder the growth of the digital insurance platform market.

Leading Digital Insurance Platform Market Players:

1. IBM Corporation
2. Microsoft
3. Oracle
4. SAP
5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6. Cognizant
7. DXC Technology Company
8. Infosys Limited
9. Pegasystems, Inc.
10. Appian

Reason to Buy
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Digital Insurance Platform Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Insurance Platform Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

