Diesel Fuel Water Separator Market: Definition and Introduction

A diesel fuel water separator is a device which performs the basic function of supplying clean diesel fuel to an engine. The diesel fuel water separator filters out contaminants, such as excess water, dirt and rust, to ensure protection of the fuel injection systems and ultimately, the engine. Excess water enters diesel fuel as a result of direct condensation during storage as well as normal course of operations. Diesel fuel water separators filter out this water and prevent it from wearing off lubricants in fuel injection systems. Minute solid pollutants also contaminate diesel fuel during handling or storage. Such contaminants can also result from microbial growth in presence of excess water. Additionally, paraffin wax crystals may be formed if temperature drops below the freezing point of the diesel fuel. The diesel fuel water separator ensures removal of such solid or semi-solid contaminants as well. Diesel fuel water separators help in maintaining smooth engine operation and prevent engine damage due to clogging or blockage. The fuel efficiency of engines is also enhanced because of the filtration provided by diesel fuel water separators.

Diesel Fuel Water Separator Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the Diesel Fuel Water Separator market can be segmented into:

Primary separation

Secondary separation

On the basis of installation, the Diesel Fuel Water Separator market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of fuel type, the Diesel Fuel Water Separator market can be segmented into:

Diesel

Bio-diesel

On the basis of end use industry, the Diesel Fuel Water Separator market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Power Generation

Marine

Other Industrial

Diesel Fuel Water Separator Market: Dynamics

There is growing demand for diesel fuel water separators as engine efficiency and emission norms keep getting stricter from time to time. Customer needs and expectations of engine performance have increased tremendously, making it critical for manufacturers to pay attention to key components, such as diesel fuel water separators. Also, the quality of diesel fuel available varies from region to region, resulting in increased requirement of diesel fuel water separator devices to mitigate any damage that may be caused due to it. Diesel fuel water separators play a key role in reducing maintenance required for engines. Hence, the demand for diesel fuel water separators is projected to grow in the coming years. Growing use of diesel power generators for off grid power applications will also help increase demand in the diesel fuel water separator market.

Diesel Fuel Water Separator Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Diesel Fuel Water Separators is set to grow at a good pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for diesel engine powered passenger as well as commercial vehicles is pegged to witness significant growth, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. China, in particular, will generate significant demand for Diesel Fuel Water Separators, as it is the world’s largest automotive market. Demand for Diesel Fuel Water Separators will be driven in China by continuing high consumption levels of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Also, large populations in the developing world rely on diesel generators for power generation, which is a significant source of demand in diesel fuel water separators market. As diesel is considered to be a more polluting fuel than petrol, advanced economies in Europe and North America are discouraging diesel fuel use, which may hamper the demand in the diesel fuel water separators market slightly in these regions.

Diesel Fuel Water Separator Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the Diesel Fuel Water Separator market include:

Cummins Filtration

Baldwin Filters (Clarcor)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Separ of the Americas, LLC

Donaldson Company, Inc.

HYDAC

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Kohler Co.

UFI Filters spa



