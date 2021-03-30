According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Contrast Media Agents Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Imaging Modality, Indication, Route of Administration and Geography. The Global Contrast Media Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global contrast media agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

Company Profiles

General Electric

Bayer AG

Bracco

GUERBET

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

nanoPET Pharma GmbH

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

Magnus Health Management Pvt Ltd.

J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jodas Expoim

The market for contrast media agents is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of diagnostic imaging modalities, rising number of diagnostic tests performed, and increasing number of approvals for contrast agents are expected to accentuate the growth of the market. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for radio-imaging agents and side effects associated with contrast media leading to adverse health conditions are likely to act as restraining factors for the contrast media agents market.

The major players operating in the contrast media agents market include, General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, Guerbet, Lanthus Medical Imaging Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt. Ltd, j. B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ltd and Jodas Expoim. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Contrast Media Agents – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

Barium Based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

By Imaging Modality

X-Ray/CT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

By Route of Administration

Intravascular

Oral

Rectal

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



