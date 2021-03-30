A greenhouse is a building structure designed for the protection of out-of-season or tender plants against excessive heat and cold. The commercial greenhouse is a glass or plastic-enclosed framed structure that is used for the production of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and any other plants that require special temperature or growth conditions. Glass has been the traditional glazing material used in designing commercial greenhouses, but plastic films, such as polyethylene or polyvinyl, and fiberglass is also common. The framing of the greenhouses structure is made of aluminum, galvanized steel, or such woods as redwood, cedar, or cypress. A greenhouse is heated partly by the rays of the Sun and partly by artificial means, such as hot water, circulating steam, or hot air.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Commercial Greenhouse market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The commercial greenhouse market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in population, leading to an increase in demand for food production coupled with high yield generation as compared to traditional agriculture. Moreover, the rising government initiatives in order to increase greenhouse adoption provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the commercial greenhouse market. However, the high initial cost associated with the installation of a commercial greenhouse is projected to hamper the overall growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

Market Players:

The market payers from Commercial Greenhouse are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Commercial Greenhouse in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Commercial Greenhouse.

Agra Tech, Inc.

ATLAS MANUFACTURING, INC.

Certhon

DutchGreenhouses

Green Tek

Heliospectra AB

Keder Greenhouse

Nexus Corporation

RICHEL Group

Texas Greenhouse Company Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of equipment, type, and crop type.

On the basis of equipment, the commercial greenhouse market is segmented into heating systems, cooling systems, and others.

The commercial greenhouse market on the basis of the type is classified into glass greenhouses and plastic greenhouse.

Similarly, on the basis of crop type the commercial greenhouse market is bifurcated into flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops, fruits and vegetables, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Commercial Greenhouse by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

