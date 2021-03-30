“

The report titled Global Collaborative Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Collaborative Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Collaborative Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Collaborative Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Collaborative Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Collaborative Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics, Kawasaki

Market Segmentation by Product: Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others



The Collaborative Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Collaborative Robots Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robots Product Scope

1.2 Collaborative Robots Segment by Payload

1.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales by Payload (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Upto 5kg

1.2.3 5~10 kg

1.2.4 Above 10kg

1.3 Collaborative Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Metal and Machining

1.3.5 Plastic and Polymers

1.3.6 Food and Beverages

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Collaborative Robots Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Collaborative Robots Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Collaborative Robots Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Collaborative Robots Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Collaborative Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Collaborative Robots as of 2019)

3.4 Global Collaborative Robots Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Collaborative Robots Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Collaborative Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Payload

4.1 Global Collaborative Robots Historic Market Review by Payload (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price by Payload (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Payload (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)

5 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Collaborative Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

8.3 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)

11.3 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collaborative Robots Business

12.1 Universal Robots

12.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

12.1.2 Universal Robots Business Overview

12.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Development

12.2 Techman Robot

12.2.1 Techman Robot Corporation Information

12.2.2 Techman Robot Business Overview

12.2.3 Techman Robot Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Techman Robot Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.2.5 Techman Robot Recent Development

12.3 FANUC

12.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.3.2 FANUC Business Overview

12.3.3 FANUC Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 FANUC Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.3.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.4 KUKA

12.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

12.4.3 KUKA Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 KUKA Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.4.5 KUKA Recent Development

12.5 Doosan Robotics

12.5.1 Doosan Robotics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Doosan Robotics Business Overview

12.5.3 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.5.5 Doosan Robotics Recent Development

12.6 AUBO Robotics

12.6.1 AUBO Robotics Corporation Information

12.6.2 AUBO Robotics Business Overview

12.6.3 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.6.5 AUBO Robotics Recent Development

12.7 ABB

12.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.7.2 ABB Business Overview

12.7.3 ABB Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ABB Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.7.5 ABB Recent Development

12.8 YASKAWA

12.8.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

12.8.2 YASKAWA Business Overview

12.8.3 YASKAWA Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 YASKAWA Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.8.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

12.9 Precise Automation

12.9.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Precise Automation Business Overview

12.9.3 Precise Automation Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Precise Automation Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.9.5 Precise Automation Recent Development

12.10 Automata

12.10.1 Automata Corporation Information

12.10.2 Automata Business Overview

12.10.3 Automata Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Automata Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.10.5 Automata Recent Development

12.11 Productive Robotics

12.11.1 Productive Robotics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Productive Robotics Business Overview

12.11.3 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.11.5 Productive Robotics Recent Development

12.12 Kawasaki

12.12.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.12.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kawasaki Collaborative Robots Products Offered

12.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

13 Collaborative Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Collaborative Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Collaborative Robots

13.4 Collaborative Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Collaborative Robots Distributors List

14.3 Collaborative Robots Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Collaborative Robots Market Trends

15.2 Collaborative Robots Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Collaborative Robots Market Challenges

15.4 Collaborative Robots Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

