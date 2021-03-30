MARKET INTRODUCTION

Building Integrated Photovoltaic Glasses (BIPV) is defined as such form of glasses which are embedded with photovoltaic cells that helps to generate solar energy. Such type of glasses have gained prominence in the construction section for building facades, skylights, roofs and several other items. This type of glass is quite suitable for manufacturing walls or roofs which need a certain degree of opacity. The integration of advanced thin-film technology including DSC, OPV and PV is further expected to provide impetus to market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The BIPV glass market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising focus towards minimizing dependence on fossil fuel energy. Moreover, growth of building and construction sector provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the BIPV glass market. However, growing need for high initial investment is projected to hamper the overall growth of the BIPV glass market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global BIPV glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the BIPV glass market with detailed market segmentation by material type, glazing type, end use sector and geography. The global BIPV glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BIPV glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global BIPV glass market is segmented on the basis of material type, glazing type and end use sector. On the basis of material type, the BIPV glass market is segmented into crystalline silicon, amorphous silicon, OPV, DSSC and others. On the basis of glazing type, the BIPV glass market is segmented into single module and double module. Based on end use sector, the global BIPV glass market is divided residential and commercial .

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global BIPV glass market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The BIPV glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the BIPV glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the BIPV glass market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the BIPV glass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from BIPV glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for BIPV glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the BIPV glass market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the BIPV glass market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

List of Companies

1. Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

2. Ascent Solar

3. Canadian Solar

4. DuPont

5. EMMVEE Solar Systems Private Limited

6. GE

7. Hanergy

8. Hanwha Solar One

9. Onyx Solar

10. Suntech Power Co., Ltd

