MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biopesticides or biological pesticides are used for controlling various insects and against pathogens that cause diseases. The multiple forms of biopesticides include bioinsecticides, bio fungicides, and bio nematicides. The benefits derived from the usage of biopesticides in agriculture and public health programs are considerable. The global consumption of biopesticides over chemical pesticides is increasing due to its ecofriendly nature. As biopesticides are target-specific, they are considered to be relatively safer to non-target organisms, including humans.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The biological pesticide market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, the demand for biopesticides is increasing continually provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the biological pesticide market. However, stringent regulations is projected to hamper the overall growth of the biological pesticide market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biological Pesticide Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biological pesticide market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global biological pesticide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biological pesticide market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biological pesticide market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global biological pesticide market is divided into botanical pesticide, zooid pesticide and others. On the basis of application, the global biological pesticide market is divided into agriculture, forestry and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biological pesticide market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biological pesticide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biological pesticide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biological pesticide market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the biological pesticide market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from biological pesticide market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biological pesticide in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biological pesticide market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biological pesticide market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

List of Companies

1. ADAMA

2. BASF SE

3. Bayers AG

4. Cheminova

5. Dow Chemicals

6. Du Pont (EI) de Nemours

7. Henkel AG

8. Mitsui Chemicals

9. Sumitomo chemical

10. Syngenta

