Global Biofertilizers market was valued at 1404.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD3758.56 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The Biofertilizers Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities.

Global Biofertilizers market was valued at 1404.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD3758.56 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.12% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Novozymes A/S

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

LallemandInc

National Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

T.Stanes& Company Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers