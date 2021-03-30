MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biobased polymers are sustainable polymers that are synthesized from renewable resources such as biomass instead of conventional fossil resources such as petroleum oil and natural gas, preferably based on biological and biochemical processes. It is defined as materials for which at least a portion of the polymer consists of material produced from renewable raw materials. It is widely used in different industries like industrial, textile, packaging etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The bio-based polymer market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as stringent regulatory policies on the consumption of synthetic polymers. Moreover, the increasing imposement of government regulation owing to reduce greenhouse gas (GNG) effects. have been providing a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the bio-based polymer market. However, high prices associated with bio-based polymers is projected to hamper the overall growth of the bio-based polymer market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bio-based polymer market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global bio-based polymer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bio-based polymer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bio-based polymer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global bio-based polymer market is divided into polyethylene, polyamide, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (pet), and others. On the basis of application, the global bio-based polymer market is divided into textile, automotive, industrial, agriculture, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bio-based polymer market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bio-based polymer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the bio-based polymer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the bio-based polymer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the bio-based polymer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from bio-based polymer market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for bio-based polymer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the bio-based polymer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the bio-based polymer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

List of Companies

1. BASF SE

2. Arkema Group

3. Corbion

4. DowDuPont

5. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

6. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7. Novamont SpA,

8. PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

9. Teijin Limited

10. Toray Industries, Inc.

