Antigens are substances capable of triggering an immune response in a host, by activating lymphocytes or initiating antibody production against the infection. Depending upon whether they enter the human body from outside or originate within the body, these bacterial antigens are classified as foreign or self-antigens, respectively. Among these, self-antigens comprise mutated or overexpressed proteins. However, foreign antigens may include bacteria, parasites, viruses, chemicals and sometimes toxins and proteins found in food products. The epitope or antigenic determinant portion of a bacterial antigen is recognized by antigen specific receptors located on T and B cells. These highly immunogenic antigenic determinants elicit strong immune response and thus, are used to generate antibodies for clinical research purposes. Bacterial antigens in bacterial antigens market are majorly found in distinct formats, such as purified, inactivated pathogens, ascites and antigen carrier conjugates. A wide range of native state bacterial antigens are in high demand, particularly for vaccine research and in-vitro diagnostics. Standard properties recommended for apt bacterial antigens include higher specificity and sensitivity, reproducible scale-up for bulk quantities, minimal lot-to-lot variation and extended shelf-life. Under product type segment defined for the bacterial antigens market, Chlamydia trachomatis, followed by Clostridium difficile Toxoid A, accounts for a significant revenue share in global bacterial antigens market. Native Chlamydia trachomatis and Helicobacter pylori are commonly recommended bacterial antigens in the bacterial antigens market used to fight various diseases, such as gastritis. These bacterial antigens find applications in various diagnostic techniques, including ELISA, immunoassay, SDS-PAGE, hemagglutination and agglutination test. Major potential end users for bacterial antigens market include hospital associated diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic laboratories and centers and academic and research institutes.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For a Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1301

Bacterial Antigens Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand for bacterial antigens capable of eliciting a protective immune response against various cancers and infectious diseases is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the bacterial antigens market over the forecast period. Also, rapid discovery of novel antigens that can trigger a cross-protective immune response in a bacterial pathogen, growing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases and increase in diagnosis of various diseases are some of the factors further expected to drive the revenue growth in global bacterial antigens market. Approval and launch of new bacterial antigens is the other important factor contributing to the growth of the global bacterial antigens market. However, increasing risk of bacterial infection in host might restrain the revenue growth in global bacterial antigens market.

Bacterial Antigens Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global bacterial antigens market can be segmented on the basis of product type, pathogen type, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented into:

Chlamydia trachomatis

Native Chlamydia trachomatis

Clostridium difficile Toxoid A

Clostridium difficile Toxoid B

Native Lipoteichoic Acid

Neisseria gonorrhoeae

Recombinant Protein G

Trichomonas vaginalis

Based on pathogen type, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented into:

Inactivated Pathogen

Purified Pathogen

Based on application type, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented into:

ELISA

Immunoassay

SDS-PAGE

Hemagglutination

Agglutination test

Based on end user, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented into:

Hospital Associated Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories and Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Bacterial Antigens Market: Overview

The global market for bacterial antigens is expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period on account of an increase in the number of diagnostic tests performed in humans. Different types of bacterial antigens are being introduced in the bacterial antigens market by leading players, such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Creative Diagnostics. Thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players in the bacterial antigens market. Among the bacterial antigens type indicated for various diagnostic applications, the Clostridium difficile Toxoid A product segment is expected to lead the global bacterial antigens market over the forecast period. Among the pathogen type segment, inactivated bacterial pathogen will register higher demand from end users as compared to purified pathogens. Diagnostic laboratories and centers are expected to contribute high revenue share to the global bacterial antigens market as these are the most significant platforms for performing diagnostic tests. Hospital associated diagnostic laboratories also account for significant revenue generation.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1301

Bacterial Antigens Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bacterial antigens market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leading market in the global bacterial antigens market owing to the rise in number of research applications of bacterial antigens coupled with increased set up of advanced diagnostic laboratories in the region as compared to other regions. The bacterial antigens market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the high presence of domestic players manufacturing bacterial antigens to be used to perform immunoassays and agglutination tests along with increased production of variant bacterial antigens by these key domestic players. Europe is expected to register second largest share in the global bacterial antigens market throughout the forecast period owing to increased presence of bacterial antigen distributors and suppliers across the region.

Bacterial Antigens Market: Key Players

The global bacterial antigens market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global bacterial antigens market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., The Native Antigen Company Ltd., Jena Bioscience GmbH, QED Bioscience Inc., Ross Southern Laboratories and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Ask For Customized Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1301

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]