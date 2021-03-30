According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market is accounted for $513.83 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $957.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Rise in aircraft deliveries, increasing demand for use in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, aircrafts and ships and growing importance of precision navigation, sensitivity, and reliability in the general aviation industry. However, decreased defense budgets of several developed nations are restraining market growth.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) are multi-axis sensors which use inertial navigation for calculating the position and velocity of an aircraft, namely heading, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radar antenna platform and other aircraft systems.

Based on the Type, The GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems segment is expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period. GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems not only offer attitude and heading references for vehicles but also help in their navigation. The accuracy of these systems is high and the systems can detect change in velocity and position, without using accelerometers and magnetometers.

By Geography, Asia Pacific attitude and heading reference system market share is expected to witness significant gains owing to the increasing demand for helicopters and UAVs. Additionally, the increasing defense and military budgets coupled with stringent government regulations for regulating the flight systems are further expanding the market share over the study timeframe.

Some of the key players in global attitude and heading reference system market are Rockwell Collins, Inc., Universal avionics, Safran S.A., Meggitt PLC, Lord Microstrain, Honeywell International, Inc., MEMSic, Inc., Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., Ixblue, Inc. and Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC.

Components Covered:

• Magnetic Sensing Units

• Processor

• Inertial Sensing Unit

• Magnetometer

• Digital Processing Unit

• Other Components

Types Covered:

• Air Data Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (ADAHRS)

• Conventional Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS)

• GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (GPS AHRS)

Platforms Covered:

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Marine Applications

• Civil Aviation

• Unmanned Vehicles

• Military Aviation

• Aerospace

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

