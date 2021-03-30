MARKET INTRODUCTION

Attapulgite belongs to the fuller’s earth clay minerals family. Its unique porous properties and differentiating colloidal features with high surface resistance and high concentration of electrolytes make it a favorable mineral for use in various industries such as pet litter markets, thixotrope, etc. Attapulgite is widely used in many industries, including paints and coatings, cat litter, cosmetics, chemical, oil & gas, paper, and medical & pharmaceuticals.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The expanding number of drilling activities worldwide on account of boosting the oil & gas and construction sectors will likely have a fueling effect on the overall attapulgite market in the near future. The products find wide application in salt contaminated mud for offshore drilling activities due to its superior suspending properties. It is utilized to decline the slurry weight and expand the slurry volume. The dissolved salt quantities in the slurry do not have any harmful effects on the product attributes. Attapulgite based suspending agent is highly compatible with slurries with flake-type materials, granular and fibrous. Colloidal grade attapulgite is widely used in suspension, binding, and reinforcement applications in sealants, drilling muds, liquid detergents, suspension fertilizers, liquid pesticides, caulks, animal feed, and adhesives, which will further propel the demand of the attapulgite market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Attapulgite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the attapulgite market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global attapulgite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading attapulgite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global attapulgite market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. On the basis of product type the global attapulgite market is segmented into colloidal, and sorptive. Based on application the global attapulgite market is segmented into oil and gas, food and pharmaceutical, agriculture forestry and animal husbandry, chemical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global attapulgite market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The attapulgite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the attapulgite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the attapulgite market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the attapulgite market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from attapulgite market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for attapulgite in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the attapulgite market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the attapulgite market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

