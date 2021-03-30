Hospitals and research laboratories are deploying tracking solution to enable automation, improve efficiency, facilitate traceability, standardize workflow, and enhance patient safety. This has resulted in complete elimination of logs in histology, paper-based work, reduction in labeling errors, there are also direct (eg, reduction in overtime hours) and indirect cost savings (eg, staff spend less time looking for missing assets and managing paperwork). By definition these are information tools encrypted and are used as labels in the form of design or patterns generated by computes to enhance the security and validity with accuracy of the samples under reference and which can be traced at one click.

The restrains for this market is the limited availability of the trained person which can adopt his technology and thus training has remained challenging for the technology providers. The opportunity lies in the restraints as the more the business developers sort out this issue the market will soon starts growing towards its full potential.

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market, is segmented on the basis of Product: Software , Hardware (Printers and Labeling Systems, Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers, Mobile Computing Systems), Consumables (Barcode Labels and RFID Tags, Slides, Specimen Containers, Tissue Cassettes & Blocks, Transport Bags; on the basis of Technology: Barcode, Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); On the basis of Application: Slides Tracking, Tissue Cassettes & Blocks Tracking, Specimen Tracking; On the basis of End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent and Reference Laboratories; On the basis of Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of world.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. . The independent and reference laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of cancer diagnostic tests performed in independent and reference laboratories and the increasing number of large-sized reference laboratories across the globe. The barcode segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market majorly due to the higher adoption of barcode systems among end users owing to their lower cost (as compared to RFID).

Some of the key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).