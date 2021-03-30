Fort Collins, Colorado: Alpha Olefins Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Alpha Olefins market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global alpha olefins market was valued at 10.87 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD18.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

INEOS

Evonik Industries AG

Exxonmobil Corporation

Qatar Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Sasol Limited