Major companies listed in the market includes:

IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Service:

Implementation Services

License and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Real-Time Analytics

Application Performance Management

Infrastructure Management

Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

On premises

Cloud

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment



Global AIOps Platform Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global AIOps Platform Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 AIOps Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global AIOps Platform Market Forecast

