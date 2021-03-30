An agricultural supply chain system includes organizations/cooperatives responsible for the production and distribution of vegetables/fruits/grains/pulses or animal products. Consumers in today’s markets are aware of and demand complete transparency of their food production processes. In these chains, agricultural products are used as raw materials for the production of consumer goods with higher added value. In most cases, preservation and conditioning processes extend the shelf life of the products. To combat this food safety issue, many companies have carried out pilot studies that use various techniques to determine and control the production conditions for food throughout the supply chain. Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numerous inefficiencies in global food supply chains have been recognized around the world. This has resulted in a likely opening up of opportunities in the medium and long term technology markets.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

SAP (Germany), ChainPoint (Netherlands), Agri Value Chain (India), KPMG (Netherlands), Proagrica (United Kingdom), infoDev (United States), Eka (India), AB Sustain (United Kingdom), Geora Ltd. (Australia), SAI Platform (Belgium) and AgriDigital (Australia).

Growth Drivers

Rising Concerns towards Food Wastage

Rising Concerns for Food Safety among Consumers Demanding Transparency in the Supply Chain

Market Trends

Increase in Funding and Investments in the Agri-Food Sector

Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Roadblocks

Uncertainty in Regulations and Standards

The Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (On-line, Off-line), Application (Farm Trade Company, Food Processing Company, Individual Farmer, Agricultural Organization, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others)

Agricultural Supply Chain Service the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Agricultural Supply Chain Service markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Agricultural Supply Chain Service markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

