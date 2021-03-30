The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to exceed US$ 1,700 Mn in revenues by 2022-end, according to a recent research by Fact.MR. The global 3D printing medical devices market is poised to exhibit a high double-digit CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Introduction of 3D-printed tablets has paved new opportunities for 3D-printing technology, increasing its application across the pharmaceutical industry.

Numerous collaborations have been witnessed worldwide, between academic institutions and major players in the market, who are investing heavily in R&D activities. 3D-printing technology has been revolutionizing the preclinical drug testing, making the testing on 3D-printed organs convenient, thereby resulting into the provision of a substitute for animal testing.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=248

This technology is also making it easy for surgeons to improve the complicated procedures’ success rate. The aforementioned factors are expected to augment demand for 3D printing medical devices in the years to come.

Potential of 3D-printing in transforming medical devices’ use to treat various diseases is impacting the healthcare sector, enabling construction of non-implantable and implantable medical devices, and cost-effective customizable medical devices. Rise in demand for medical devices that match a patient’s anatomy in orthopedic, and maxillofacial surgery is favoring expansion of medical 3D-printing industry. Facilitating surgeons in planning surgeries, 3D printing medical devices help in lowering operative risks encountered during complex procedures, reduce duration of anesthesia exposure, decrease risk of infection, enable patients in recovering faster, and dramatically reduce time of hospital stay. These factors might further impact the market growth over the forecast period.

6 Key Estimations for Future of 3D printing medical devices market

Followed by tissue engineering, implants will continue to be the most lucrative application of the 3D-printing medical devices, in terms of revenues. Sale of 3D-printing medical devices for application in building external wearable devices is estimated to exhibit a comparatively lower CAGR through 2022.

Software & services are anticipated to remain preferred among products in the global market. Revenues from software & services are expected to account for more than one-third share of the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, sales of 3D-printing materials will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=248

Photo polymerization is projected to remain the largest adopted technology in the global market for 3D-printing medical devices, followed by the laser beam melting technology. In addition, sales of electron beam melting technology, and three-dimensional printing technology are expected to exhibit a similar CAGR through 2022.

On the basis of end-users, hospitals will remain dominant in the market, with sales poised to exceed revenues worth US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will emerge as the fastest expanding market for 3D-printing medical devices during the forecast period. In terms of revenues, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region for growth of the market.

The report profiles key players operating in the market, which include Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Renishaw plc, Groupe Gorgé SA, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, General Electric Company, Carbon, Inc., Biomedical Modeling Inc., and 3D Systems Corporation.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=248

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates