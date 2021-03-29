Fort Collins, Colorado: Waterproofing Chemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Waterproofing Chemicals market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The Waterproofing Chemicals Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities. This report offers a SWOT analysis along with statistical data and sales shares of the Waterproofing Chemicals market. The Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report offers a wide range of information on various aspects of the Waterproofing Chemicals industry such as Growth strategies, segmentation by product type, applications, regions, and key players. In addition to leading players, the Waterproofing Chemicals market report includes the business outlook and marketing strategies of leading companies.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals market was valued at 24.45 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD56.86 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mapei SPA

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Soprema Group

Carlisle Companies

Fosroc International

Pidilite Industries

Johns Manville Corporation

Conpro Chemicals

Drizor S.A.U