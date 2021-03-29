LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Robotics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Robotics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Robotics market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Robotics market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Robotics market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic, Kawasaki, Nachi, Epson, Mitsubishi, Denso, Yamaha, Toshiba, iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Sharp
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| Industrial Robots
Service Robots for Professional
Service Robots for Personnel
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal
|Market Segment by Application:
| Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Robotics market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Robotics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Robotics market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Robotics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotics market
TOC
1 Robotics Market Overview
1.1 Robotics Product Overview
1.2 Robotics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Industrial Robots
1.2.2 Service Robots for Professional
1.2.3 Service Robots for Personnel
1.3 Global Robotics Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Robotics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Robotics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Robotics Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Robotics Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Robotics Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotics as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robotics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Robotics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Robotics Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Robotics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Robotics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Robotics by Application
4.1 Robotics Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Military
4.1.2 Industrial
4.1.3 Commercial
4.1.4 Personal
4.2 Global Robotics Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Robotics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Robotics by Country
5.1 North America Robotics Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Robotics by Country
6.1 Europe Robotics Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Robotics by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Robotics by Country
8.1 Latin America Robotics Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Robotics by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotics Business
10.1 FANUC
10.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information
10.1.2 FANUC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 FANUC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 FANUC Robotics Products Offered
10.1.5 FANUC Recent Development
10.2 ABB
10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ABB Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 FANUC Robotics Products Offered
10.2.5 ABB Recent Development
10.3 Yaskawa
10.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yaskawa Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Yaskawa Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Yaskawa Robotics Products Offered
10.3.5 Yaskawa Recent Development
10.4 KUKA
10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information
10.4.2 KUKA Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 KUKA Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 KUKA Robotics Products Offered
10.4.5 KUKA Recent Development
10.5 OTC
10.5.1 OTC Corporation Information
10.5.2 OTC Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 OTC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 OTC Robotics Products Offered
10.5.5 OTC Recent Development
10.6 Panasonic
10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Panasonic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Panasonic Robotics Products Offered
10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.7 Kawasaki
10.7.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kawasaki Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kawasaki Robotics Products Offered
10.7.5 Kawasaki Recent Development
10.8 Nachi
10.8.1 Nachi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nachi Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nachi Robotics Products Offered
10.8.5 Nachi Recent Development
10.9 Epson
10.9.1 Epson Corporation Information
10.9.2 Epson Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Epson Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Epson Robotics Products Offered
10.9.5 Epson Recent Development
10.10 Mitsubishi
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mitsubishi Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.11 Denso
10.11.1 Denso Corporation Information
10.11.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Denso Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Denso Robotics Products Offered
10.11.5 Denso Recent Development
10.12 Yamaha
10.12.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Yamaha Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Yamaha Robotics Products Offered
10.12.5 Yamaha Recent Development
10.13 Toshiba
10.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.13.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Toshiba Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Toshiba Robotics Products Offered
10.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.14 iRobot
10.14.1 iRobot Corporation Information
10.14.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 iRobot Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 iRobot Robotics Products Offered
10.14.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.15 Ecovacs
10.15.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.15.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Ecovacs Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Ecovacs Robotics Products Offered
10.15.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.16 Proscenic
10.16.1 Proscenic Corporation Information
10.16.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Proscenic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Proscenic Robotics Products Offered
10.16.5 Proscenic Recent Development
10.17 Matsutek
10.17.1 Matsutek Corporation Information
10.17.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Matsutek Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Matsutek Robotics Products Offered
10.17.5 Matsutek Recent Development
10.18 Neato Robotics
10.18.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
10.18.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Neato Robotics Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Neato Robotics Robotics Products Offered
10.18.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
10.19 Infinuvo(Metapo)
10.19.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information
10.19.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Products Offered
10.19.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development
10.20 LG
10.20.1 LG Corporation Information
10.20.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 LG Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 LG Robotics Products Offered
10.20.5 LG Recent Development
10.21 Samsung
10.21.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.21.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Samsung Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Samsung Robotics Products Offered
10.21.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.22 Sharp
10.22.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.22.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Sharp Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Sharp Robotics Products Offered
10.22.5 Sharp Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Robotics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Robotics Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Robotics Distributors
12.3 Robotics Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
