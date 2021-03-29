Proteins resulting from expression of recombinant DNA (rDNA), within living cells, are known as recombinant proteins. rDNAs are DNA molecules that are formed by laboratory procedures of genetic recombination, to bring genetic material together from multiple sources. DNA sequences used for constructing recombinant DNA molecules originate from any species. If the DNA sequences do not occur in nature, they can be created through chemical synthesis of DNA, further incorporating them into recombinant molecules.

After cell engineering and genetic engineering technology, recombinant protein, which is constructed from the creature body, is now at the forefront of biotechnology production. Recombinant protein technology has become the standard, with current shifts in focus from bulk production method to post-production techniques, promising enhanced stability and delivery. Recombinant protein is highly effective, and plays an indispensable role in treatment of certain diseases, such as hemophilia (excluding blood coagulation factor that has an extremely limited source). Most of the recombinant protein drugs used are derived from human proteins, or, mutants of human proteins, for compensating functional proteins in vivo defects, or, to increase protein function in a body. This renders recombinant proteins with a significantly higher safety than small molecules, leading towards a higher approval rate.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End User Application Immune Checkpoint Regulators Biopharmaceutical Companies Drug Discovery & Development Chemokines Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Basic Research Growth Factors Academic & Research Institutes Toxicity Screening Cytokines Forensic Science Laboratories Biopharmaceutical Production Colony Stimulating Factors Food & Beverage Companies Drug Screening Hormones Diagnostic Centers Tissue Engineering Enzymes & Inhibitors Others Forensic Testing Other

North America to Remain Dominant in the Market

North America will continue to retain its dominance in the global recombinant protein market, with sales projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Europe is estimated to be the second most lucrative market for recombinant protein throughout the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to witness a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Recombinant proteins factoring molecular growth will remain the most lucrative product in the market, followed by checkpoint regulators. In addition, sales of growth factors, and cytokines are poised to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022. However, sales of chemokines are estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Demand for enzymes & inhibitors will continue to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Although academic & research institutes are expected to remain the largest end-users of recombinant proteins in terms of revenues, sales in biopharmaceutical companies will register the highest CAGR compared to all the other end-user segments through 2022. Revenues from sales of recombinant proteins in academic & research institutes will account for over one-third market share during 2017 to 2022.

Recombinant proteins will continue to find the largest application in basic research activities. Revenues from recombinant proteins for basic research are expected to account for around US$ 270 Mn by 2022-end. Drug discovery & development, and toxicity screening are estimated to emerge as the fastest growing applications of recombinant proteins. Sales of recombinant proteins for application in forensic testing are estimated to register the lowest CAGR through 2022.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global recombinant protein market include Abcam plc, A.M.S. Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BPS Bioscience Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., GenScript Corporation, Merck Millipore Limited, Sigma Aldrich, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

