A metabolic disorder is a disorder which can occur due to alterations in the normal metabolic processes in the body caused by abnormal chemical reactions take place within. Peptide therapeutics are used to treat metabolic disorders owing to their stability, efficiency, safety as well as tolerability. Due to their broad range of mechanisms and activities, they can be used in the treatment of metabolic disorders.

According to Fact.MR’s research report on the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market, the market is anticipated to show a robust growth rate during the forecasted period of 2017-2022 and expected to reflect a value more than US$ 8 Bn.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Distribution Channel Liraglutide Hospital Pharmacies Exenatide Retail Pharmacies Others Online Pharmacies

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

North America Domination in the Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics

With respect to the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market, according to the market observation in 2016 and 2017, the region of North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of higher market share. In terms of revenues, North America is poised to grow at a higher growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.6% throughout the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. This region is expected to show the highest market attractiveness index, and is the most lucrative region for the growth of the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market. Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America regions will show slower growth rate as compared to North America, as well as a comparatively low market revenue share

APEJ Shows a Similar Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region had shown rapid growth in the past with respect to global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market, and is poised to reflect a higher growth rate, as fast as North America. APEJ will register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The main reasons for this kind of growth is the strict government regulations for the upcoming players, higher number of pharmaceutical companies, increased foreign direct investment and development of technologies. Moreover, the government encourages to increase the investment in the healthcare industry to discover and invent new methods & technologies to better the health of the patients and enhance treatment outcomes. Europe region, following APEJ region, also reflects itself as a positive platform for the growth of the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market.

Liraglutide Dominates the Drug Class Category

The liraglutide segment by drug class reflects a higher market share by revenue and dominates the global market by drug class. The market share of this segment is more than two and a half times than that of the exenatide segment as of 2017. However, it is anticipated that this segment will lose BPS by the end of 2022. The growth of liraglutide segment is slow as compared to the growth rates of the exenatide and others segments throughout the period of forecast.

Exenatide and Others Segments Have a Tie

The exenatide and others segments by drug class show similar growth rate and hence can be said to congruently move along during the period of forecast. However, the exenatide segment enjoys a higher market share than the others segment, more than three times than that of the others segment during 2017 and this trend is expected to run its course throughout the period of forecast. Both these segments are expected to show a gain in the BPS by the end of 2022.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment Shows Supremacy, Online Pharmacy Shows Growth

The hospital pharmacies segment by distribution channel reflect a higher market share by revenue and a higher growth rate throughout the period of forecast. However, the online pharmacies segment shows even higher growth rate as compared to hospital pharmacies segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% during the period of forecast. But the market share of this segment is less; hospital pharmacies segment enjoys a market share more than three times than that of online pharmacies segment. The online pharmacies segment is expected to enjoy a gain in the BPS by the end of 2022. On the other hand, the retail pharmacies segment shows moderate growth rate, yet higher than that of the hospital pharmacies segment and a market share more than double than that of the online pharmacies segment as of 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market through 2022, which include AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., PolyPeptide Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen S.A, Eli Lilly and Company, CordenPharma International, and Bachem Holding AG.

