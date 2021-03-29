Therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of cardiovascular disorders that are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Such type of covalent chemical bonds are formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are differentiated from proteins on the basis of size, and peptides contain 50 amino acids or less approximately.

This Fact.MR report on the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market forecasts that the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market will touch a value of nearly US$ 1,960 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Request Sample Report Now-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=191

Market Taxonomy

Drug Distribution Channel Region Bivalirudin Hospital Pharmacies North America Eptifibatide Retail Pharmacies Latin America Online Pharmacies Europe Japan APEJ MEA

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For Methodology Here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=191

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

Bivalirudin Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 1,360 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the bivalirudin segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,360 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Bivalirudin segment is expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the hospital pharmacies segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 960 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 8.9% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market through 2022, which include AstraZeneca, plc, Corden Pharma GmbH, Ipsen S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, Apotex Holdings, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Novetide Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=191

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates