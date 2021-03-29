The Market Eagle

Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2017 to 2022

Therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of cardiovascular disorders that are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity throughout the world. Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Such type of covalent chemical bonds are formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are differentiated from proteins on the basis of size, and peptides contain 50 amino acids or less approximately.

This Fact.MR report on the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market forecasts that the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market will touch a value of nearly US$ 1,960 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Taxonomy

Drug

Distribution Channel

Region

Bivalirudin

Hospital Pharmacies

North America

Eptifibatide

Retail Pharmacies

Latin America

Online Pharmacies

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

Bivalirudin Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 1,360 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the bivalirudin segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,360 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Bivalirudin segment is expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the hospital pharmacies segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 960 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 8.9% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global peptide based cardiovascular therapeutics market through 2022, which include AstraZeneca, plc, Corden Pharma GmbH, Ipsen S.A, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, Apotex Holdings, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Novetide Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

