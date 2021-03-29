The Market Eagle

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

ByTMR Research

Mar 29, 2021

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is liver inflammation and damage caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. It is part of a group of conditions called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. It leads to cirrhosis and increasing risk of liver failure and hepatocellular carcinoma in some cases. The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market will reach 9727.96 million USD by 2023 from 4124.74 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 13.04% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will grow with high CAGR owing to growth in diagnostic techniques, rise in prevalence NASH and developing healthcare infrastructure. North America held largest share in the market due to prevalence of NASH and presence of pipeline drugs.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing cases of diabetics and obesity is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Growth in demand for NASH therapeutics and rise in prevalence of NASH are the factors driving the market. However, lack of diagnostic technologies for NASH is hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

AstraZeneca licensed IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx, NASH drug from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for USD 30 million.

Allergan acquired Tobira Therapeutics Inc. and Akarna Therapeutics Ltd., which  provides Allergan a readymade pipeline for the potentially lucrative NASH market.

By TMR Research

