A considerable increase in aging population, incidences of spinal cord diseases and rising number of spinal surgery across the world is driving the growth of spine devices market. These spine devices are being developed with an aim to perform complex surgeries with a less invasive approach, resulting in a speedy recovery, less blood loss, and less pain. Leading players in spine devices market are also coming up with new devices that can offer better diagnostics and treatment of various spine conditions. Spine devices are also being developed to simplify complex procedures including endoscopic spine surgery, vertebral compression fracture repair, interspinous fixation, interbody fixation, etc. Companies in the spine devices market are also increasingly investing in research and development of advanced technologies including wireless sensor technology.

According to a new Fact.MR report, the spine devices market is projected to reach US$ 8,348.2 million revenue by the end of 2022. The spine devices market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Implantable Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also gaining traction and has become one of the most common biomaterials used in spinal devices. Improving quality of care and ongoing research are also driving the spine devices market.

Market Taxonomy

Product End User Spinal Rods Hospitals Spinal Screws Orthopedic Clinics Spinal Hooks ASCs Spinal Plates Spinal Cages Spinal Spacers Motion Preservation Devices Total Disc Replacement

Spinal Plates to Emerge as Highly-Preferred Spine Device

Spinal plates are being used on a large scale by surgeons to ensure fixation of the spine. Spine plates are anticipated to remain the top-selling product in spine devices market during 2017-2022. Sales of spine plates is projected to bring in nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Spinal screws is expected to emerge as the second largest product in the spinal devices market. Between 2017 and 2022, spinal screws segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million.

Hospitals to Witness Maximum Revenue Share

Hospitals are expected to form as strong customer base in the spine devices market as compared to orthopedic clinics. Towards the end of 2017, hospitals are anticipated to account for over two-third revenue share of spine devices market. Hospitals as end users are projected to reach close to US$ 5,700 million by the end of 2022. Increasing number of spinal surgeries performed at hospitals is one of the factors driving expansion of spine devices market.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global spine devices market through 2022, which include Exactech, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Amedica Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrocare, Medtronic Plc., K2M Group Holding, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

