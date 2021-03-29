Peptide therapeutics are stable, safe, tolerable, possess selective nature, and effective. They are used in the treatment of infections owing to their broad spectrum of activities and mechanisms. They protect the host from pathogenic microbes and are also referred to as host defense peptides owing to their functionality in protecting the immunity system and fighting against infections.

According to Fact.MR’s research report on the global peptide based infection therapeutics market, the market is anticipated to show a robust growth rate during the forecasted period of 2017-2022 and expected to reflect a value a bit less than US$ 1.5 Bn.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Distribution Channel Telaprevir Hospital Pharmacies Boceprevir Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Domination of North America in the Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market

With respect to the global peptide based infection therapeutics market, according to the market observation in 2016 and 2017, the region of North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of higher market share by revenue and is poised to grow at a higher growth rate to register a CAGR during the period of forecast. North America shows higher market attractiveness; this growth mainly attributed to the higher investment in the healthcare industry along with rapid technological developments. Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions show relatively slow growth rate as compared to North America region and a fairly less market share and this trend is anticipated to continue during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022.

APEJ to Show Tremendous Activity as Compared to Europe

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to show a rapid growth rate and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast. The main reasons for this kind of growth is the strict government regulations for the upcoming players, higher number of pharmaceutical companies, increased foreign direct investment and development of technologies. Moreover, the government encourages to increase the investment in the healthcare industry to discover and invent new methods and technologies to better the health of the patients and enhance patient outcome. Following Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, Europe regions also shows good growth rate in the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

Telaprivir Set to Dominate the Global Market

The telaprivir segment by drug type is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share by revenue, as of 2016 and expected to show a similar trend in 2017 as well. However, the boceprevir segment grows at a higher rate during the period of forecast as compared to telaprivir yet experiences less market share by revenue comparatively. However, with the higher rate of growth throughout the forecast period, it could be a case that the domination title might shift from telaprivir to boceprivir.

Online Pharmacies to Show Robust Growth Rate, Would Just be an Understatement

The online pharmacies segment by distribution channel is anticipated to show exponential growth rate to register a CAGR of 9.2% throughout the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed towards the increasing awareness of the online concept, its effectiveness, reliability and convenience. However, this segment, still being in its nascent phase, has less market share as compared to other segments in the distribution channel category. The online segment is also expected to experience a higher gain in the BPS by the end of 2022. The online pharmacies segment reflects the highest growth in the North America region rate as compared to other regions during the period of forecast.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global peptide based infection therapeutics market through 2022, which include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc. and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

