Hydrogen generation market garnered a revenue of USD 109.8 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 158.4 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Praxair, Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Iwatani Corporation

Airgas, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Linde AG

The research report on the Hydrogen Generation market has the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydrogen Generation market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the Hydrogen Generation market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the Hydrogen Generation market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. Hydrogen Generation market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmentation:

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Technology (2016-2027)

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Systems (2016-2027)

Merchant

Captive

Hydrogen Generation Market, By Application (2016-2027)