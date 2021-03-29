Haematological disorders are the disorders related to problems in blood and blood components such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, blood vessels, lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow and the problems related to the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting (haemostasis and thrombosis). Therapeutic peptides are used in the treatment of haematological disorders mentioned above. Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Such type of covalent chemical bonds are formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are differentiated from proteins on the basis of size, and peptides contain 50 amino acids or less approximately.

This Fact.MR report on the global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market forecasts that the global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market will touch a value of nearly US$ 530 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=189

Market Taxonomy

Drug Distribution Channel Icatibant Hospital Pharmacies Ecallantide Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

Icatibant Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 410 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the icatibant segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 410 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Icatibant segment is expected to account for more than three-fourth of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=189

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the hospital pharmacies segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 260 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 7.4% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market through 2022, which includes Shire plc.

Connect To An Expert- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=189

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates