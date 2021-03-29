Peptide is a biologically, naturally or artificially constituted form of amino acid monomers. Peptides can be utilized for treating various gastrointestinal disorders that mostly effect parts of the digestive system such as the gastrointestinal tract, large intestine, small intestine, stomach, esophagus, and rectum. Peptides are considered as an effective therapeutic agent for treating gastrointestinal diseases. Owing to their impressive preclinical results, an array of new peptide based gastrointestinal disorder therapeutics are expected to enter the market soon.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Distribution Channel Teduglutide Hospital Pharmacies Linaclotide Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

North America to Lead the Global Peptide Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the global peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market in 2017 and beyond. Factors such growing patient awareness and rapid adoption of peptide based therapeutics for treating various diseases are expected to support the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, the market in the region is projected to surge at a robust CAGR of 13.9%.

On the basis of drugs, the linaclotide segment is expected to retain its dominant position over 2022. Currently, the segment accounts for more than two-third share of the market in terms of revenue. Towards the end of the forecast period, the linaclotide segment is estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 466 Mn.

Competition Tracking

Shire plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Allergan plc, Accredo Health Group, Inc., are the key market players profiled in the Fact.MR’s report. A majority of these companies are channelizing investment in further expansion of their product portfolio. This, in turn, is anticipated to result in introduction of more efficacious peptide based therapeutic drugs for curing gastrointestinal ailments.

