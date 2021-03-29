Emerging economies represent a higher growth potential for the global gas chromatography market, with their rising GDP, coupled with increasing healthcare spending on the back of large population base. A major trend being witnessed in the market is soaring adoption of micro gas chromatographs. Most of the companies are inclining their focus towards use of small instruments, saving space and huge investments. Micro gas chromatographs offer benefits such as shorter delays in acquiring results, lower energy consumption, lower quantities of sample gases required, accuracy & precision in processes, and increased reliability in operation. However, gas chromatography instruments are subject to high initial prices. There has been a shortage of skilled professionals for operation of gas chromatography procedures. These factors might act as restraining factors for growth of the market in the near future.

According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global gas chromatography market will register an above-average growth during the forecast period (2017-2022). Revenues from the global gas chromatography market are anticipated to surpass US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product End User Instruments Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Detectors Food & Beverage Industry Auto-Samplers Oil & Gas Industry Fraction Collectors Academic Research Institutes Accessories & Consumables Others

North America’s Dominance in the Global Gas Chromatography Market will Remain Unchallenged through 2022

North America is projected to remain the largest market for gas chromatography, expanding at an impressive CAGR through 2022. In this region, the United States is well known for biopharmaceutical research, and production of pharmaceutical drugs. The number of geriatric population in North America is witnessing a rise, thereby driving demand for different medicines for treatment of different diseases. These factors will drive growth of gas chromatography market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for gas chromatography over the forecast period.

Accessories & consumables, and auto-samplers are expected to emerge as the fastest-selling products in the global gas chromatography market. Auto-samplers will remain more lucrative than accessories & consumables of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. Gas chromatography instruments will continue to be the top-selling product, with sales poised to exceed US$ 1,600 Mn by 2022-end. In addition, sales of instruments, and detectors will register a parallel expansion at 5.5% CAGR through 2022.

Oil & gas industries are projected to remain the largest end-users of gas chromatography, in terms of revenues. In addition, revenues from gas chromatography in oil & gas industries, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries are estimated to account for nearly two-third share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries will exhibit the fastest expansion as compared to all the other end-users in the market through 2022.

Competition Tracking

Key market players listed in Fact.MR’s report include Agilent Technologies, DANI Instruments S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, LECO Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

