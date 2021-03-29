The field of extremity surgery and implants has been witnessing a number of technological innovations, such as reverse shoulder implant, stemless shoulder implant, mobile bearing ankles, and advent of new & safer implant materials. Advancements in replacement of ankle joint have provided surgeons with more options in treatment of ankle arthritis.

Development of new devices by leading companies, such as Zimmer Biomet’s “Comprehensive Segmental Revision System”, have been providing solutions for implant failures. In addition, small startup organizations are focusing on development of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures for extremities reconstruction, reducing the pain and recovery time of patients. For example – “HammerFIT Extremity Reamer System” has been launched by Instratek for hammertoe surgery. These advancements and innovations are expected to spur the market growth in the near future.

With advancements and improvements in healthcare facilities, the life expectancy of people across the globe has gained an uptick. However, the prevalence of joint disorders, such as the irreversible condition of osteoarthritis, increases indefinitely with the rise in aging population. In addition, number of cases related to sports injuries and trauma are also increasing. These factors will further drive demand for devices of extremities reconstruction across the globe. Moreover, advancements in healthcare infrastructure are also expected to fuel growth of the market. In contrast, unfavorable reimbursement policies, coupled with complication pertaining to extremities reconstruction surgeries are expected to hinder growth of the market.

Market Taxonomy

Type Biomaterial End-User Shoulder Reconstruction Ceramic Hospitals Elbow Reconstruction Metallic Orthopedic Clinics Hand & Wrist Reconstruction Polymeric ASCs Ankle Reconstruction

North America to be Fastest Expanding Market for Extremities Reconstruction

North America is projected to be the fastest expanding market for extremities reconstruction, with sales poised to exceed US$ 600 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 110 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Among types of extremities reconstruction, elbow reconstruction will remain more lucrative than hand & wrist reconstruction, but less lucrative than shoulder reconstruction during 2017 to 2022. Ankle reconstruction will account for the lowest revenues in the market.

Based on end-users, orthopedic clinics are expected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR in the global extremities reconstruction market through 2022. Revenues from extremities reconstruction surgeries in orthopedic clinics are expected to reach approximately US$ 600 Mn by 2022-end.

Various biomaterials have been adopted for extremities reconstruction, including ceramic, metallic and polymeric biomaterials. Polymeric biomaterial is estimated to remain the least attractive in the market, whereas demand for ceramic biomaterial is projected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has listed key players in the global extremities reconstruction market, which include Acumed, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Wright Medical Group N.V., and Stryker Corporation.

