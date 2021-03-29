Fort Collins, Colorado: Data Centre Colocation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Data Centre Colocation market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Data Centre Colocation Market is valued approximately USD 28.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Key Players Mentioned:

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.

CenturyLink Technology Solutions

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Equini,x Inc.

Global Switch Corp.

NTT Data Corp.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Rackspace Inc.

SunGuard Availability Services

Verizon Communication Ltd