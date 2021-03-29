Global cyclopentane market was valued US$ 224.98 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 380.4 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.01%.
Cyclopentane market is segmented into function, application, and region. Based on application, cyclopentane market is classified into residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, heater, chemical solvent, and others. Residential refrigerators are estimated to hold the largest share of the cyclopentane market in forecast period due to a usage of existing blowing agent is estimated to phase out by 2030s and rising demand for residential refrigerators. On basis of function, cyclopentane market is divided by blowing agent & refrigerant, solvent & reagent, and others. Blowing agent & refrigerant will boost the cyclopentane market in forecast period due to lack of availability.
Rising production of freezers & refrigerators, increasing demand for construction application, rising need of reduce emission of carbon dioxide, growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives, growing the usage of cyclopentane as blowing agent & refrigerant, and increasing preference for environment friendly insulation material will boost the cyclopentane market in forecast period.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market of cyclopentane in forecast period due to rising demand from residential refrigerators and construction applications and low cost & easily row materials are available. Followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in cyclopentane market are Hatermann, Chevron Phillips, HPL, Pure Chem, YNCC, South Hampton resources, INEOS, LG Chememecial, BEACT, Maruzen Petrochemical, Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical, Puyanga Lianzhong Industrial Chemical, Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical, Liancheng Chemical, Ltd., DYMATIC Chemicals Inc., Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., SK Global Chemical, Teracora Resources, Merck & Co. Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, ZEON Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporatio, South Hampton Resources, and HCS Group.
The Scope of Report Global Cyclopentane Market:
Global Cyclopentane Market, by Function:
Blowing agent & refrigerant
Solvent & reagent
Others
Global Cyclopentane Market, by Application:
Residential refrigerators
Commercial refrigerators
Heater
Chemical Solvent
Others
Global Cyclopentane Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players, Global Cyclopentane Market:
Hatermann
Chevron Phillips
HPL
Pure Chem
YNCC
South Hampton resources
INEOS
LG Chememecial
BEACT
Maruzen Petrochemical
Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical
Puyanga Lianzhong Industrial Chemical
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical
Liancheng Chemical
Ltd.
DYMATIC Chemicals Inc.
Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co.
SK Global Chemical
Teracora Resources
Merck & Co. Ltd
Haldia Petrochemicals Limited
ZEON Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporatio
South Hampton Resources
HCS Group