Computer Assisted Coding Market is valued at 3.76 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD8.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M Company

Optum

Nuance Communications

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Dolbey Systems

Artificial Medical Intelligence

Craneware PLC

Athenahealth

Streamline Health Solutions

Trucode

M*Modal IP

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

EPIC Systems Corporation