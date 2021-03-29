Cold Chain Logistics market is projected to show growth at a prodigious CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2025; This growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities in few major industries.

On regional front,Cold Chain Logistics market will gather promising avenues in upcoming years

Analysts at Precision Market Research (PMR) state that the globalCold Chain Logistics market is foreseen to gain the valuation of US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025. In 2020, the market for Cold Chain Logistics was accounted for US$ XX Mn.

In order to estimate sales and evaluate patterns in each of the following sub-segments, the study report categorizes the Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

China Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Players Covered:

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

Americold Logistics

Burris Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

United States Cold Storage

SSI SCHAEFER

VersaCold Logistics Services

DHL

AIT

Kloosterboer

X2 Group

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

CWT Limited

Congebec Logistics

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

Frialsa Frigorificos

BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Life Sciences)

JWD Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

Cold Chain Logistics Market: Growth Boosters

The globalCold Chain Logistics market is likely to show growth at prominent pace in the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities by companies across the globe.

Many companies and research institutes across the globe are increasing research activities. This factor is working in favor of the globalCold Chain Logistics market.

In recent few years, there is extensive growth in demand forCold Chain Logistics market. This factor many help in the development of the globalCold Chain Logistics market throughout assessment period 2020 to 2025.

The vendors working in the globalCold Chain Logistics market are growing interest in mergers and acquisition activities. Apart from this, many enterprises are concentrating toward strengthening their production capabilities. Moving forward, they are increasing concentration on technological advancements. This scenario is expected to fuel the expansion of the globalCold Chain Logistics market in the years to come.

Regions Covered in the GlobalCold Chain Logistics:

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

