The research and analysis conducted in Cellular Interception Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cellular Interception industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cellular Interception Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cellular interception market is expected to reach a value of USD 931.17 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the usage of optical components in energy efficient networks.

Market Definition: Global Cellular Interception Market

Cellular interception is the technology that intercepts, tracks, records and stores cellular communications such as mobile calls, usage of internet, text messages, etc. Cellular interception technology is used widely by law enforcement agencies, governments, military and defence. Using a cellular intercept, one can track terrorist and criminal calls, and gather information on their criminal activities.

Market Drivers:

Rising rates of unlawful, criminal and terror activities across the globe is leading to the rise in demand for cellular interception technology

Increased demand for safety and the occurrence of various cross border issues have cause federal, law and military authorities to invest in such technologies that can prevent and track such illegal acts

Rise in investments in security and defence would drive the market for cellular interpretation technology

Rising demand for advanced technologies is leading to better and innovative modified operational activities

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and related with the usage of cellular systems hinders the growth of this market

Unlawful and the illegal use of cellular interception technology hamper this market

Segmentation: Global Cellular Interception Market

By Type

Strategic Interception System (ULIN – Unlimited Interceptor)

Tactical Interception System (IBIS — in-between Interception System)

By Application

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Global System For Mobile Communications (GSM) Active GSM System Passive GSM System Semi-Active GSM System

3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Satellite Cellular Communication System

Hybrid System

Others

Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ABILITY announced that they had agreed to acquire the supplier and licensee organisation of Ultimate Interception (ULIN). This acquisition will further expand the cellular interception offerings provided by ABILITY to an even greater customer base. They will be able to offer locational expertise along with greater accuracy in interception.

In June 2018, SigmaCell, a cellular interception system was launched by Elbit Systems Ltd. SigmaCell is a real-time system that can be used to trace, identify, observe, block and reveal cellular communications of terrorists and criminals. It can be used to prevent various activities including preventing the use of mobile phones by criminals in jail, ensuring safety at the borders, and safety to sensitive authorities. This system ensures maximum safety and customer benefit, protecting users from terror activities, by tracing their precise movement and communication.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cellular Interception Market

Global cellular interception market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellular interception market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cellular Interception Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cellular interception market are Adtell Integration, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Broadcom, Ciena Corporation, Cisco., Corning Incorporated, Finisar Corporation, FUJITSU OPTICAL COMPONENTS LIMITED, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, Infinera Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, OptiLayer GmbH, Optiwave Systems Inc, ZTE Corporation, NetLine Corporation, ABILITY, MAXXSA Group, stratign, HSS Development., NovoQuad Group., SoneSys LLC and Breon Defence Systems among others.

Research Methodology: Global Cellular Interception Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Cellular Interception market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cellular Interception market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cellular Interception market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cellular Interception market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

