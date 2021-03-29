Fort Collins, Colorado: Bottled Water Processing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Bottled Water Processing market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at 1995.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD2918.57 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inline Filling Systems

Axeon Water Technologies

Liquid Packaging Solutions

PALL Corporation

The DOW Chemical Co.

General Electric (GE) Company (Subsidiary: GE Water & Process Technologies)

Koch Membrane Systems

Seychelles Environmental Technologies

Velocity Equipment Solutions