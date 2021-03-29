A prevalent trend being witnessed in the global biobanking equipment market is conservation of newborns’ cord blood stem cells. The market for biobanking is highly fragmented, owing to presence of various small and large vendors. Owing to similarity between products available in the market, vendors are focusing on differentiating their services based on value-added services, and automation of existing technology, for thriving in this highly competitive market. According to Fact.MR’s recent research, the global market for biobanking equipment is expected to exhibit a high-single digit CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Sales of biobanking equipment worldwide are estimated to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product Storage Type Application Sample Type Equipment Manual Storage Regenerative Medicine Blood Consumables Automated Storage Life Science Research Tissues Software & Services Clinical Research Nucleic Acids Others

Regenerative Medicine – Largest Application of Biobanking Equipment

Although regenerative medicine is projected to remain the largest application of biobanking equipment, sales for application in clinical research will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. Sales of biobanking equipment for application in life science research will remain relatively lower over the forecast period.

Manual storage are poised to remain sought-after in the global biobanking equipment market. However, automated storage is expected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022.

North America will remain the most attractive market for biobanking equipment, expanding at 7.6% CAGR through 2022. In addition, the markets in Japan and Latin America are estimated to witness a parallel expansion, exhibiting similar CAGRs through 2022.

Blood will Remain Most Lucrative Sample in the Market

Blood is expected to be the most lucrative sample in the market, with sales expanding at the highest CAGR and accounting for the largest revenues through 2022. In contrast, sales of tissues are anticipated to exhibit the lowest CAGR through 2022, based on sample type.

On the basis of product, equipment will remain dominant in the market, with sales poised to exceed US$ 1,300 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Between consumables, and software & services, the latter is projected to register a comparatively faster expansion through 2022.

Competition Tracking

The report has profiled key players operating in the global biobanking equipment market, which include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Greiner Holding AG, Hamilton Company, Merck KGaA, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, Promega Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR Corporation.

