Automobile manufacturers are providing advanced infotainment systems, steering-mounted controls, central controllers, gesture control system, heads-up display, etc., to enhance safety, comfort, and convenience. Automobile manufacturers are constantly upgrading their offerings to meet the ever-evolving demands of end-users.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are also enhancing driver’s experience by integrating phone functions, real-time traffic and parking updates, advanced instrument cluster display and others. Vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity and vehicle-to-infrastructure have emerged as the growing industry trends in the automotive smart display. High-end automotive applications along with the smart technologies are become the standard features in many latest models. These factors have also led to greater adoption and incorporation of smart display systems. Many mid-range and high-end cars now come equipped with smart display systems.

According to the latest research from Fact.MR, the global automotive smart display market is anticipated to witness steady growth, reaching close to US$ 6,480 million revenue by the end of 2022. The market is expected to reflect steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for advanced functions including connected car services and driver assistance features are driving the growth of automotive smart display. Below are the few insights on the future direction of automotive smart display systems market.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Smart Display Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global automotive smart display market throughout 2017 to 2022. By the end of 2022, Europe is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,710 million value. Increasing demand for comfort, convenience and safety in automobiles is contributing towards the growth of Europe automotive smart display market. North America is anticipated to be the second most lucrative region in the global automotive smart display market. The region is poised to showcase moderate growth during the forecast period. The demand for 6-10 inches smart displays is the highest. This segment will continue to remain lucrative during the forecast period. LCD smart display technology will gain momentum, reaching nearly US$ 2,400 million revenue by the end of 2022. Advanced Instrument Cluster Display and Center Stack Touchscreen Display will collectively account for two-fifth of revenue share on global revenues by 2017 end. Light commercial vehicles are projected to emerge as the largest segment by vehicle type. Heavy commercial vehicles will also emerge as the second largest users of the automotive smart display.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive smart display, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Alpine Electronics, AU Optronics Corp., Continental AG., DENSO Corp., Japan Display Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Valeo SA, Visteon Corporation and Yazaki Corporation.

