Global Automotive Motor market is valued approximately USD 27.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna international

Valeo S.A.

Mahle Group

Nidec Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation

Johnson Electric Holding Limited