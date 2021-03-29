The global demand for antibodies is expected to remain moderate in the forthcoming years. Increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes and others is encouraging manufacturers to step up investments in R&D activities pertaining to antibodies. In addition, frequent outbreak of infectious diseases in various parts of the world coupled with growing popularity of protein therapeutics, is driving the sales of antibodies drugs. Sales of antibody-based medicines is expected to remain steady in developed regions such as Europe and North America. At the same time, introduction of alternative therapeutic drugs is projected to impact the growth of the global antibodies market. Moreover, factors such as risk of side effects related with antibodies and high-cost remain the major growth deterrents of the market. According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global antibodies market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,000 Mn by end of 2022, reflecting a steady CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Antibodies (Ab) are also known as immunoglobulin (Ig). These are the large, Y-shaped protein that are produced primarily by plasma cells present in the blood in response to pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. Antibodies are capable of identifying unique molecules with harmful agents. Antibodies are used in various therapeutic areas as well as in diagnostics of disease indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, psoriasis, macular degeneration, asthma, Crohn’s disease, and hypercholesterolemia.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End User Application Immune Checkpoint Antibodies Biopharmaceutical Companies Drug Discovery & Development Epitope Tag Antibodies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Basic Research Isotype Control Antibodies Academic & Research Institutes Toxicity Screening Primary Antibodies Forensic Science Laboratories Biopharmaceutical Production Assay Antibodies (includes secondary antibodies) Food & Beverage Companies Drug Screening Other Diagnostic Centers Tissue Engineering Others Forensic Testing

North America at the Forefront of the Global Antibodies Market

Currently, North America dominates the global antibodies market in terms of revenue and trend is projected continue in 2017 and beyond. In addition, the market in the region is expected to increase at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Presence of leading market players and existence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure is supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Primary Antibodies to Remain Top Selling Product Type

On the basis of product type, the primary antibodies segment currently accounts for the highest share of the global antibodies market in terms of revenue. Towards the end of forecast period, the segment is expected to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 1,091 Mn, reflecting a steady CAGR. The primary antibodies segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 168.4 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled key players operating in the global antibodies market, which include Abcam Plc, A.M.S. Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Corp, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

