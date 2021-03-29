The research and analysis conducted in 3D IC Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and 3D IC industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, 3D IC Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global 3D IC market is expected to register a healthy, CAGR of 38.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of high- end servers, computing and data centers and increasing demand for connected devices are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global 3D IC Market

3D IC or three dimensional integrated circuits is integrated circuits which consist of three dimensional arrays of interconnected devices and which is usually made of silicon wafers or dies. They are divided into three different type of level of interconnected such as local level, intermediat​​​​​​​e and global. They are widely used in applications such as LED, power, logic, imaging and optoelectronics, memory etc. 3D IC are widely used in industries like telecommunication, smart technologies, military and aerospace etc. Increasing usage of smartphones and gaming devices is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for smartphone and gaming devices is driving the market

Rising miniaturization of electrical devices will also act as driver for this market

Increasing demand for memory device will also propel the market

Rising demand for 3D IC from various end users can also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing level of integration in thermal issues will also hamper the market

High cost of 3D IC will also restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global 3D IC Market ​​​​​​​

By Packaging Technology

3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

By Application

Logic

Imaging & Optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power

Analog & Mixed Signal

RF

Photonics

By End- User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Industrial Sector

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

Smart Technologies

Medical Technologies

By Substrate

Silicon on Insulator

Bulk Silicon

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Mentor announced the launch of their new advanced IC package design, the Xpedition High-Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) flow. It will provide 2.5D/3D simulation models and design rule checking so that they have ability to identify accurate error before tape out. This technology ensures data synchronization for confident design sign-off and verification.

In August 2015, Tessera Technologies, Inc. announced that they have acquired Ziptronix, Inc. which will help the company to expand their packaging capabilities. This acquisition will help them to add low- temperature wafer bonding technology platform providing better 3D IC and 2.5D solutions to the semiconductor industry. The new technologies will create better opportunities so that the company can provide better solutions to its customers

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D IC Market ​​​​​​​

Global 3D IC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D IC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D IC market are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd, Amkor Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, Cadence Design Systems, Inc, EV Group (EVG), Xilinx Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, ANSYS, Inc., SÜSS MICROTEC SE., MonolithIC 3D Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Certus Semiconductor, LLC., Camtek, NHanced Semiconductors, TEZZARON, KLA Corporation, Powertech Technology Inc., and others

Research Methodology: Global 3D IC Market ​​​​​​​

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of 3D IC market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on 3D IC market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the 3D IC market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in 3D IC market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

