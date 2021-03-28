Fort Collins, Colorado: Security as a Service Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Security as a Service market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Security as a Service Market was valued at 7.72 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD35.46 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.65% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fortinet

Radware

Cisco Systems

Alert Logic

Trend Micro

Zscaler

McAfee (Intel Security)

Ciphercloud

Symantec Corporation