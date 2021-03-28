Screw separators have gained paramount importance for separation of solid residues from liquids through sedimentation across a wide range of industries. Low investment and little maintenance are one of the major requirements of screw separator end-users, which has influenced developments in screw separator as a consequence.

Compact construction of screw separators has been a primary focus area of manufacturers to enhance the overall efficiency of the screw separator. In a bid to save on capital of end-users, manufacturers of screw separators have shifter their concentration significantly toward reduced maintenance and operation costs.

There has been a paradigm shift in the preference of end-users and manufacturers toward shaftless screw separators, wherein the conveyor features relatively lower rotation speed than the shaft-based counterparts. Demand for shaftless screw conveyors is also underpinned by their capability of easily separating larger solid particles from liquids. Leading manufacturers of screw separators are focusing on developing equipment that feature excellent performance in wastewater treatment.

Screw separators are witnessing high demand in the biogas plants for treatment of the liquid fermented waste. Additionally, screw separators have also gained immense traction in food processing industry. Dewatering distillery and brewery waste, and filtering waste water resulting from vegetable and fruit processing plants are key applications of screw separators in the food processing industry.

Largely used for separation of solids from liquid and sludge, screw separators find applications in various industries including agriculture, food processing, pulp and paper, abattoirs and meat processing, and biogas industries. Significant attributes of the machine such as reducing odor in solids, increasing storage capacity, less sedimentation, low-cost maintenance, minimum operation, and others have been driving the demand for screw separators over the years. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies along with incessant growth in livestock and food processing industries is likely to drive the demand for screw separators for efficient slurry management. Rising development of bioenergy industry across the globe on account of growing adoption of sustainable energy is expected to fuel growth of screw separators market.

The screw separators are also used in manure management for recovering of the fiber contained in the manure in order to produce compost or green bedding. In addition, heavy investments in construction activities or infrastructural development in various regions have been accelerating growth of concrete and cement industry. These are the key factors responsible for the development of screw separators market. Product innovation is readily adopted in the screw separators market. Continuous efforts of manufacturers to improve efficiency of the equipment and implementation of new technologies will help guide the future of screw separators market.

Screw Separators Market: Snapshot

Screw separators form a vital technology in solid-liquid process separation in a wide range of industries, including in petrochemicals, bioenergy, mining and minerals, steel, waste recycling, and cement. The equipment works on the simple process of sedimentation and are widely employed in these industries for waste separation. The waste consists of solids that may be of varying sizes, shapes, and consistency. Manufacturers are focused on improving the design parameters and bringing advancements in various separation techniques, such as those that are based on gravity and mechanical process. The advent of products that are more convenient to install and easy to maintain is a notable factor that has helped in the attractive expansion of the screw separators market.

The easier cleaning after the operation of the system is a highly sought-after feature in emerging technology of screw separators. Such features are of particular interest in the biogas, food processing, pulp and paper, and agriculture industries that manage high volumes of solids. Constant advancements in accessories for screw separators have also complemented the rapid expansion of the market. A notable trend expected to gather traction across end-use industries is the demand for customized products. The incorporation of user-friendly control panels for screw separators has enhanced the attractiveness of the products, thereby catalyzing the market growth.

Demand for Efficient Material Separation and Higher Operational Efficiency to Drive Screw Separators Market

The market for screw separators is estimated to remain under the influence of growing industrialization and the fourth industrial revolution. With the ever-rising expectations of industrial operational efficiency, accurate material handling, processing, as well as sorting have become prerequisites in every industrial operation. As an important asset in every material separating industry, the demand for screw separators continues to rise. With the implementation of advanced technologies, the screw separators with innovative designs are highly sought after by multiple industries.

Industrial Demand for Efficient Material Separation to Fuel Adoption

The efficiency of material or raw material separation determines the material processing output. Screw separators work on screw conveyor technology that performs separation by both mechanical and gravity compression. Such equipment design allows separation of liquid from the solid phase in a wide variety of industrial materials such as sewage, sludge, manure, fruits and vegetables processing waste. Also, the industrial solid-liquid mixtures with the significant difference between solid and liquid proportion can be separated using screw separators. Because of this, screw separators find application in a number of industries including agriculture, dairy, paper & pulp, biogas, plastic recycling, food processing, wastewater treatment plants, horticulture, mining and other processing industries.

Livestock Farm Management Practices To Highly Utilize Screw Separators

Screw press separators are highly used in the livestock farm management practices, in particular, for solid-liquid separation of livestock slurry. On most dairy farms, livestock slurry management is considered the most cost-intensive process due to the higher cost of storage and spreading. As the dairy farm develops, need for an efficient farm dairy effluent system is generated. Slurry separators play a vital role in slurry management where they assist in reducing the slurry volume by 15 to 20% which, in turn, translates into higher slurry volume storage. In addition, separation enhances the consistency of liquid slurry and reduces sward contamination issues. Screw press separators are highly utilized in livestock slurry management.

Bioenergy Industry to Highly Utilize Screw Separators

Bioenergy industry generates energy from the biological and biodegradable sources such as agriculture, household, forestry, and other industries. Bioenergy technologies have significantly advanced to contribute to the sustainable energy development. Biogas derived from feedstock delivers advanced biofuels which are used as transportation fuel and in the generation of electricity and heat. In biogas plants, screw separators are used to efficiently separate water from solid materials from the digestate in the anaerobic fermentation tanks. Currently, bioenergy is estimated to supply 10% of the global energy. Increased attempts in the sustainable energy developments are likely to support the growth of the screw separators market in the review period.

Trending Features of the Modern Screw Separators

Manufacturers have consistently implemented innovative solutions in the design of screw separators with the aim of enhancing efficiency in terms of effective separation of a wide variety of materials.

Compact design has become a prerequisite feature of various industrial equipment including screw separators.

Manufacturers have improved equipment efficiency by removing bearings and conveyor shafts. No bearings and shaft-less conveyor works on an HMPE liner which, in turn, leads to minimum operational costs.

Development of anti-wear polymer screw material ensures high performance, durability and continuous duty of the screw separators.

To offer customized solutions, screw separators are provided with a variety of screen basket sizes.

With the introduction of wear-resistant material, cost of spare parts maintenance has significantly reduced.

Such technology advances in the design of screw separators have led to affordable spare parts, easy installation, and reduced maintenance time.

According to the configuration, different types of screw separators such as inclined screw separators, separators for potentially explosive atmosphere, or customized separators are available in the market.

As material separation is a cost-intensive process, manufacturers are focusing on delivering screw separating systems with high performance, less maintenance, and lower investment. With the introduction of such innovative screw separators, the market for screw separators is likely to witness a steady growth during the review period.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

