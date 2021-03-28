Globally, the demand for aerosol insecticides experienced a minor slowdown on account of lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 crisis. It created a major hinderance in the overall progress of this market.

However as recovery commences in 2021, the leading manufacturing companies are taking steps to improve their conditions through product innovation and diversifications followed by technological advancements.

What are Key Aerosol Insecticide Manufacturers Up to

Well-recognized manufacturers including Bayer Cropscience Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Corporation, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Corporation, Arysta LifeSciences and Adama Agricultural Solutions are focusing on improving their global presence through the incorporation of multiple strategies such as mergers &acquisitions, capacity utilizations, geographical expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agrements, product diversifications, product upgradations etc.

Research and developments as well as product innovations continues to be the highly adopted strategies by major players in the current scenario. AMVAC Chemical Corporation and Rockwell Laboratories are among the key players that are delivering innovative and best quality aerosol insecticides in 2021.

For instance, BASF Corporation launched ‘Ventigra insectide’ to combat increasing pest and insecticide pressures on 19th March, 2019. This newest aerosol insecticide comes with a unique mode of action and acts an excellent resistance management tool for nursery and greenhouse growers , providing precision-targeted pest management of piercing-sucking insects like whiteflies, aphids, mealybugs and scales.

Ventigra’s insecticide’s chemistry and unique formulation works by moving through the leaf to control pests that live and feed on the underside of leaves, providing exceptional activity. It’s fast onset of action causes insect feeding to quickly stop, limiting the spread of plant damage and transmission of viral pathogens while also delivering long residual control.

In addition, Ventigra insecticide works alongside beneficial insect populations like pollinators and predatory mites in grower operations and is not expected to have long term impact on bee populations, including colony heath and development. Ventigra is providing quick knock-down of aphid and whitefly populations and is proving to be a great launch for the company.

In addition to BASF Corporation, Bayer Corporation has launched a combination of insecticides to fight against insects spreading malaria on 6th March, 2019. It has launched an indoor residual spray called ‘Fludora Fusion’ which combines neonicotinoid clothiandin with pyrethroid deltamethrin. The product is sprayed onto the walls inside a house and when a mosquito comes into contact with it, itkills them within 24 to 48 hours.

The insects typically alights on vertical structureswhich is why inside walls have been a key focus of anti-malarial efforts, such as the spraying of DDTs on them. In the context of urgent need for a new modes of action in malaria vector control , the launch of Fludora Fusion proved to be a major step forward by the company in eradicating malaria.

Bayer is still undertaking researches to introduce effective drugs as well as sprays to reduce insecticides as well as pesticides. Such innovative launches are helping the company to improve its global presence and increase market share.

Overview

Aerosol insecticides or the insecticides that are packaged in aerosol form are commended as insecticide products that produce less waste as compared to other varieties as they are designed to deliver only a specific amount of the poison during each spray. Owing to this factor, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to hold an important place in the overall insecticides industry.

Aerosol insecticides are chiefly found in three forms: insect growth regulators, residual insecticide sprays, and contact insecticide sprays. Of these varieties, the segment of contact sprays is considered more effective in scenarios that require spraying the insecticide directly onto the target for quick action.

Several contact sprays include active ingredients that contain synthetic toxins that target the insects’ central nervous system.

However, several contact sprays do not eradicate insect eggs and the insect cycle can continue. Research studies have also concluded that some insects can become resistant to these active ingredients and remain unaffected despite regular sprays, thus requiring a different course of action.

Residual aerosol insecticides are capable of remaining active for extended timeframes after they are applied. These insecticides are applied to surfaces unlike contact sprays that are sprayed directly on the target insects; insects are killed as they come in contact with the area that has been treated with residual aerosol insecticides. On the other hand, insect growth regulator aerosol insecticides act by disrupting the lifecycle of the insects by rendering them sterile.

The analytical research report on global aerosol insecticides market complied by Fact.MR delivers key intelligence on the global market, highlighting all-inclusive forecast on the growth of the market during the assessment period (2021-2031). Drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting growth of the market have been chalked in this report. Further, the report offers holistic analysis and insights on the key factors impacting the growth of aerosol insecticides market.

Key companies involved in the production of aerosol insecticides have been profiled in this report. Analysis of company’s product portfolio, key financials and strategies to gain competitive advantages have been incorporated in this report. Key market participants such as Syngenta, Bayer, Monsanto, Dow and DuPont as well as their innovations and developments have been included in this report.

