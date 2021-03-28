Fort Collins, Colorado: Performance Additives Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Performance Additives market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The Performance Additives Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities. This report offers a SWOT analysis along with statistical data and sales shares of the Performance Additives market. The Performance Additives Market Report offers a wide range of information on various aspects of the Performance Additives industry such as Growth strategies, segmentation by product type, applications, regions, and key players. In addition to leading players, the Performance Additives market report includes the business outlook and marketing strategies of leading companies.

Global performance additives market was valued at 87.59 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD153.13 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema SA

Evonik

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DOW Chemical Company

Clariant

Altana

Huntsman

Cytec Solvay

Lanxess AG