Global Perforating Gun Market was valued at 814.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD1066.47 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dynaenergetics

Yellow Jacket Oil Tool

Core Laboratories

Zao Ntf Perfotech

Fhe USA

Oiltech Service

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

Hunting PLC

Promperforator

Shaanxi Fype Rigid Machinery